Coronavirus outbreak: Why quarantining a city of 11 million people isn’t as unbelievable as it sounds

On January 23, the authorities of Wuhan City, China, sealed off the motorways and shut down all public transport to stop the coronavirus outbreak from spreading. Shortly afterwards, at least 10 other cities in China were under quarantine orders , most of them located in the areas surrounding Wuhan.

It sounds unbelievable to quarantine a city of 11 million people, but it may work because movement within and between cities in China relies heavily on public transport infrastructure. Major cities in China are well connected by airports, express railways, motorways, and long-distance buses. Once the entry points of these transport routes are controlled and patrolled, people cannot easily get out. The transport infrastructure is built by the state and over 90% funded by public money, so control remains in the hands of the authorities. The one-party government in China also helps to effectively implement such a strategy.

Another reason this containment strategy may work is that major Chinese cities are large and dense. Wuhan has an urban area of 1,528km2, which makes it extremely difficult for people to walk out of the city if they are not able to take public transport or travel on the motorways using private cars.

People who live on the periphery of the city may still be able to get out through small local road networks that mainly lead to villages or the countryside. As long as the major roads are closed off, they are not able to reach other major cities with a large, concentrated population, and the quarantine remains effective.

Megacity regions

The urbanization process facilitated by the Chinese state results in big cities surrounded by smaller cities, towns, and counties. This form of city cluster, known as megacity regions, are a recent phenomenon in China, and their development has been driven by both political and economic factors. The Yangtze River Delta and Pearl River Delta are the most well-known megacity regions, holding enormous economic power and attracting laborers regionally and nationally.

Wuhan and its surrounding cities, towns, and counties hold a similar status in central China thanks to their strategic location on the Yangtze River and national railway network. The local authority’s Great Wuhan Economic Region plan is intended to promote Wuhan in efforts to become comparable to the aforementioned megacity regions.

Megacity regions are connected by transport routes and mostly developed around transport nodes, at both the regional and neighborhood scales. This so-called transit-oriented development means that if the entry points of public transport are closed off in cities of the whole region, to a large extent, people are controlled in the region.