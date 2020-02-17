Why every professional should recruit a personal board of advisers

During my senior year of college, I launched my first business, an online community for employers to recruit entry-level professionals. I sought guidance from a family friend. Receiving advice from someone much more experienced taught me to appreciate mentors, and ultimately led me to understand how a carefully curated board of directors benefits a business.

Of course, there are major differences between a mentor and a board of directors. A corporate board member is financially incentivized to provide a business with direction. A mentor is personally motivated to offer advice to help an individual succeed, possibly because they see themselves in you or want to pay it forward. As I came to understand it all, I developed my own theory: I believe that career-minded professionals at every level should develop relationships with multiple mentors, essentially creating their own personal board of advisers.

Why a personal board of advisers is so important

Many people begin their careers with the expectation they’ll instantly find someone who will provide them with sage advice and help navigate their careers. However, a 2018 survey found that almost half of Americans have never had a professional mentor. In reality, you are responsible for actively managing your own career. To do this well, view yourself as a business developing a diverse board of advisers who are invested in your success. These advisers will offer different approaches, hold you accountable, and provide guidance throughout your career.

There’s no shortcut to experience. Receiving guidance from someone who has been in your shoes, or in similar shoes, is important. Studies show that good mentoring can lead to greater career success, including promotions, raises, and increased opportunities. Mentors provide you with the opportunity to ask the questions you may be afraid to ask your boss and can offer hard feedback when needed. They also help you gain perspective on a challenging situation by encouraging you to focus on your entire career, not only your current job.

There’s a level of trust in an adviser relationship. A good adviser is willing to act as a sounding board. For me, whenever I faced a new challenge, I looked toward my personal board of advisers to better understand the specific situation and provide guidance. Even though these advisers won’t know your situation as well as you, their shared experiences can help shape your approach to certain situations.

How to cultivate your personal board

To create your board, seek relationships with different people who can provide insight based on their various skills and backgrounds. It’s similar to what a business would seek in their corporate board members. Remember, you’re creating an informal board. You won’t actually hold board meetings or officially invite people to join. Instead, you’ll cultivate your board by asking an individual what they think about a certain situation or problem you’re facing. Over time, your personal board of advisors will be a small handful of mentors, most of whom will fit in more than one of the following categories:

Industry expert

Strong supporter

Thoughtful critic

Networker

As you consider the four buckets above, be strategic with your selections. For example, it’s unusual to include a spouse, immediate family member, or close friend as they’re often too emotionally invested in your success. Instead, seek board members who will provide you with an unbiased opinion and are capable of giving you the reality check you may need. And, not every board member needs to be an individual. You may find support and guidance through an alternative mentor relationship, such as a professional association or networking group.