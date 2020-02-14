21 movies to stream on Netflix for Valentine’s Day, organized by your relationship status

On the government-mandated Day of Romance, we feel compelled to either prove to everyone that we’re capable of landing a date, or prove to a significant other that we’re capable of putting some elbow grease into finding original (and highly Instagrammable) ways to express our love. It’s a lot to live up to; a candy heart-filled gauntlet of amorous challenges that feels like an advertisement for staying home alone with a log-size Toblerone.

Of all the decisions that Valentine’s Day inflicts upon us, though, one of the lesser migraine-inducing ones should be what movie to stream from Netflix at the end of the night. If you’ve already done the hard work of finding a cool place to eat and possibly something fun to do, and maybe even crafted a gift, and it is somehow still Valentine’s Day for another hour or two, figuring out the “Netflix” part of Netflix and Chill (yes, I’m aware it’s no longer 2015) should be a cinch.

Unfortunately, there is nothing less romantic than poring over 12,000 available options to find just the right movie to suit the mood. Worry not, because Fast Company’s V-Day gift to you is this list of 21 currently streaming movies, sorted by every level of relationship from First Date to Long-Time Married Couple. Let the cinematic enchantment commence!

First-Date Movies

So you’ve decided to go on a first date for Valentine’s Day. Why on Earth did you do that? It’s too late to cancel now, so you might as well have one of these movies ready. For a first date you want movies that don’t come on too strong, so it doesn’t feel like you’re trying to Groundhog Day someone into falling in love with you.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, a fun, short-attention span masterpiece that orbits the romantic realm without ever getting mushy.

The Talented Mr. Ripley, a thriller about obsession filled with gob-smackingly gorgeous European locales and a young, shirtless Jude Law at the peak of his Adonis-ness.

Purple Rain, a timeless blitzkrieg of Prince tunes featuring Morris Day and the Time.

Third-Date Movies

By date three, you’re probably ready to seek out something sexier or more substantive than the kind of thing you watch when you’re just trying to figure out if this person is a scammer.

Always Be My Maybe, a slightly mushy comedy with Ali Wong and Randall Park as childhood friends deciding whether to reactivate one youthful tryst as adults.

Strictly Ballroom, Baz Luhrman’s dancing epic that will turn your apartment into a Footloose-style town where instead of outlawing dancing, you’re forbidden to not make out.

Booty Call, a raunchy comedy about Tommy Davidson and Jamie Foxx’s eventful quest to find condoms at the end of a double date.

New Couple Movies

As a new couple, it’s nice to watch other new couples realize they’re bonkers about each other. “That’s us!” would be too obvious a thing to say out loud, but hopefully you’re both kind of thinking it.