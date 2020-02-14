‘Stranger Things 4’ teaser confirms what we already knew (you-know-who is still alive)

Who: Netflix and the Duffer Brothers.

Why we care: Oh, Netflix, how you beguile! First you surprise-drop a teaser for the upcoming season of Stranger Things, your most successful and rabidly anticipated series, and then you refuse to include any information on when that season is coming. Madness! What are we supposed to do with our newly stoked anticipation when there’s no foreseeable end to it? Write a spooky sonnet? Rewatch the first three seasons (again)?

While this new teaser does scream for release-date answers, it does provide clarity on another important question that has been lingering since the end of season 3 last summer. Have a look at the short clip below for confirmation about the fate of a certain character whose demise was strongly suggested but left vaguely unsettled.