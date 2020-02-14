Get down on Valentine’s Day with Spotify’s top 10 love songs

It’s Valentine’s Day once again. It’s a day to either celebrate your love of that someone special in your life or to lament for it being nothing more than a manufactured holiday that guilts people into lining the pockets of Hallmark, chocolate makers, and florists.
If your take of February 14 is the former, you’re probably hoping for a very romantic night with that special someone: wine, candles, and love songs. And streaming giant Spotify wants to help you with that last part, which is why they’ve revealed their top love songs.
As Variety reports, Spotify’s #1 love song is 2013’s “All of Me” by John Legend. Legend wrote the song for his then-girlfriend, now-wife Chrissy Teigen. Since then, “All of Me” has been the most-added song on love-themed Spotify playlists, and every year, the song gets at least a 50% spike in streams on Valentine’s Day.
As for the other top V-Day love songs on Spotify, here’s the 10 most streamed:
- “All of Me” – John Legend
- “Thinking Out Loud” – Ed Sheeran
- “Just the Way You Are” – Bruno Mars
- “I Will Always Love You” – Whitney Houston
- “Can’t Help Falling in Love” – Elvis Presley
- “My Girl” – The Temptations
- “Make You Feel My Love” – Adele
- “Perfect” – Ed Sheeran
- “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing – Aerosmith
- “I’m Yours” – Jason Mraz