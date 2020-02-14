advertisement
advertisement
  • 9:55 am

Get down on Valentine’s Day with Spotify’s top 10 love songs

Get down on Valentine’s Day with Spotify’s top 10 love songs
[Photo: Ardian Lumi/Unsplash]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

It’s Valentine’s Day once again. It’s a day to either celebrate your love of that someone special in your life or to lament for it being nothing more than a manufactured holiday that guilts people into lining the pockets of Hallmark, chocolate makers, and florists.

If your take of February 14 is the former, you’re probably hoping for a very romantic night with that special someone: wine, candles, and love songs. And streaming giant Spotify wants to help you with that last part, which is why they’ve revealed their top love songs.

As Variety reports, Spotify’s #1 love song is 2013’s “All of Me” by John Legend. Legend wrote the song for his then-girlfriend, now-wife Chrissy Teigen. Since then, “All of Me” has been the most-added song on love-themed Spotify playlists, and every year, the song gets at least a 50% spike in streams on Valentine’s Day.

As for the other top V-Day love songs on Spotify, here’s the 10 most streamed:

  1. “All of Me” – John Legend
  2. “Thinking Out Loud” – Ed Sheeran
  3. “Just the Way You Are” – Bruno Mars
  4. “I Will Always Love You” – Whitney Houston
  5. “Can’t Help Falling in Love” – Elvis Presley
  6. “My Girl” – The Temptations
  7. “Make You Feel My Love” – Adele
  8. “Perfect” – Ed Sheeran
  9. “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing – Aerosmith
  10. “I’m Yours” – Jason Mraz
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life