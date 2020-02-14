Get down on Valentine’s Day with Spotify’s top 10 love songs

It’s Valentine’s Day once again. It’s a day to either celebrate your love of that someone special in your life or to lament for it being nothing more than a manufactured holiday that guilts people into lining the pockets of Hallmark, chocolate makers, and florists.

If your take of February 14 is the former, you’re probably hoping for a very romantic night with that special someone: wine, candles, and love songs. And streaming giant Spotify wants to help you with that last part, which is why they’ve revealed their top love songs.

As Variety reports, Spotify’s #1 love song is 2013’s “All of Me” by John Legend. Legend wrote the song for his then-girlfriend, now-wife Chrissy Teigen. Since then, “All of Me” has been the most-added song on love-themed Spotify playlists, and every year, the song gets at least a 50% spike in streams on Valentine’s Day.

As for the other top V-Day love songs on Spotify, here’s the 10 most streamed: