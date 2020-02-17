How to coach your brain to increase your attention span

The word “attention” in psychology is a catchall referring to any process that influences what information from the world breaks through and affects your thinking. The term “attention span” is the amount of time that you can spend working on a particular task, whether that is writing a report, reading a book or article, or listening to a talk.

Many people feel like their attention span is too short. They can’t stay focused on one thing for too long before they start doing something else. Your attention span can be influenced by internal factors (your own brain leads you to shift from one task to another) or by external factors (something in the outside world calls to you).

Increasing your ability to focus requires dealing with both these internal and external factors.

Internal factors

One of the biggest internal factors that disrupts our ability to focus is a lack of sleep. We are a chronically under-slept society. Most people run a sleep deficit during the week and hope to catch up over the weekend.

The best way to tell whether you need more sleep is to read something difficult in the early afternoon. If you start falling asleep within five minutes of trying to read, then you really need more sleep. You might be tempted to remedy this with caffeine, but while caffeine can make you feel more alert, it won’t help your brain process and store information more effectively.

A second big internal factor is frustration and boredom. After you have been working on a task for a while, particularly if it is going slowly, you start feeling like you should be doing something else. Boredom and frustration are the brain’s way of alerting you that you might be wasting valuable energy on something unproductive.

However, there are many tasks at work that really are difficult or tedious and you need to stick with them despite the frustration or boredom you may feel. If you give in to those feelings, then you learn an association between those negative feelings and stopping a task.