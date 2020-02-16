How to watch the 2020 Daytona 500 race live on Fox without cable

NASCAR events have struggled in the ratings over the last few years, but the race-car brand is hoping to, um, turn a corner this weekend with the 62nd Daytona 500 , its season opener and most anticipated race of 2020. The stock-car association is certainly upping the stakes for the 40 drivers competing this year—it just announced a record-setting purse of $23.6 million. The question is, will people care enough to watch or stream?

We’ll leave that up to you. The big race is slated to begin this afternoon (Sunday, February 16) at 2:30 p.m. ET at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. It will continue for 200 laps, or 500 miles.

If you’re a cord-cutting racing fan and you want to stream the race without cable, or watch it on your phone or computer, I’ve rounded up a few options below:

Fox Sports online

If you have login credentials with a pay-TV provider (like a cable or satellite company), you can stream the race live on FoxSports.com or via the Fox Sports and Fox Now mobile apps. The apps are compatible with Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google Chromecast, Amazon’s Fire TV, and Android TV.

Streaming services

You can stream the Daytona 500 on a standalone streaming service that offers Fox in a channel bundle, although be aware that Fox is not available in all areas, so check your zip code first. Those services include SlingTV, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, FuboTV, and AT&T TV Now. These services are easy to cancel and you can usually get a free trial.

A free streaming option

A nonprofit streaming service called Locast lets you stream broadcast networks for free in 17 markets. Find it here.

Broadcast it over the air

PSA: Fox is a broadcast network, which means it’s available for free over the air. If you have an over-the-air antenna, you might be able to tune into Fox the old-fashioned way.