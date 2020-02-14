NBA All-Star 2020 weekend: How to watch the games live on TNT, ESPN without cable

Basketball fans will have a lot to watch this weekend as the NBA All-Star 2020 gets underway in Chicago. The series of games, challenges, and other events begins on Friday and culminates with the 69th NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, when Team LeBron will face off against Team Giannis at Chicago’s United Center. Here’s the abridged schedule :

Friday, February 14 , 7 p.m. ET: NBA All-Star Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles (ESPN)

Friday, February 14 , 9 p.m. ET: NBA Rising Stars (TNT)

Saturday, February 15 , 8 p.m. ET: State Farm All-Star Saturday Night (TNT)

Sunday, February 16, 8 p.m. ET: 69th NBA All-Star Game (TNT)

As you can probably tell from the above schedule, this is not the most cord-cutter-friendly event. The games are spread out over two cable networks, TNT and ESPN. If you want to stream the NBA All-Star 2020 games on your phone, computer, or smart TV, your best bet is to sign up with a streaming service that offers both networks in their channel bundles. They’re easy to cancel if you’re not happy, and you can probably get a free week. A few options below:

Alternatively, if you have a login with a pay-TV provider, you may be able to stream the games right from ESPN’s website and TNT’s website, or through their mobile apps. Enjoy your basketball-packed weekend, and try to find some time to go outside!