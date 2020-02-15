The casual fan’s guide to jumping into TLC’s ridiculous guilty pleasure ’90 Day Fiancé’

Things escalated quickly for TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé. The reality show—about the lives of multiple couples trying to navigate America’s K-1 visa process —first premiered in January 2014 and has become a ratings juggernaut for TLC. According to Bloomberg Business , 90 Day Fiancé averages 13 million total viewers per episode. TLC saw a 13% increase in viewership in 2019—the largest boost for any basic cable channel—and has become the most popular cable network with women, just behind Bravo.

90 Day Fiancé has a cult following that eats up every last morsel of the show’s outlandish storylines, from the couples who can only communicate awkwardly through a translator app to the American suitor who is ill-prepared to meet his Kenyan fiancée’s family and agrees to a dowry payment plan, even though he has just $600 to his name. The show has ballooned into a multiseries franchise with several spin-offs, all focusing in some way or another on how these star-crossed international couples can figure out how to be together in the United States. The subplots of each hour-and-a-half-long episode vary depending on the specific situation of each featured couple (and, in some cases, their families), and which version of the franchise we’re watching.

Spin-offs include 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? (digital only), 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, 90 Day Fiancé Reunion Special, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, and 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, where cast members from previous seasons watch and give commentary on current seasons. Finally, there’s The Family Chantel, built around two fan favorites from the original show. Season 7 concludes on Sunday, February 16, with a reunion special.

There’s a lot going on in the 90 Day love universe, and the fun train is probably not going to stop any time soon. So to help you jump in, we present you with our Casual Fan’s guide to navigating the 90 Day Fiancé universe.

Join an online community

You don’t want to watch this show alone. Join a community where you can indulge in memes and laughs and judge from the comfort of your couch. 90 Day Fiancé communities are also helpful for when you need backstories. There are several groups to choose from on Facebook. There are also IG accounts like 90 Day Fiancé Now and 90 Day Harvest USD, and then there’s YouTube. Sauceoholic is a 90 Day Fiancé vlogger who provides hilariously accurate character analyses, combined with animation and video clips from the show. There’s also Just Call Me Wah, who provides sassy recaps in a conversational way.