A workaround for Pearl Jam fans who want to stream ‘Superblood Wolfmoon’ without a real moon

Pearl Jam might want you to point your smartphone at the moon to listen to their newest song, but you don’t have to.

To promote their unreleased single “Superblood Wolfmoon,” Pearl Jam (or perhaps someone at the label) hired a creative studio called Powster to make an augmented-reality-ish experience so fans can unlock part of the song early. The song’s title has moon in it—perhaps that’s where they got the idea?

It’s still daytime here where this story was written, in sunny Los Angeles, but you don’t have to wait for the moon to hear some of “Superblood Wolfmoon” before the single comes out in full on February 19.

Instead:

Open this link on your smartphone and let the site access your camera.

On your laptop or another device, type “moon” into a search engine.

With one hand, hold your laptop in the air in front of everyone at the coffee shop.

With the other, point your camera at a photo of the moon.

And that’s it! It worked for us.