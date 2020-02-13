Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is becoming a judge . . . on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

What: An unlikely guest judge on season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Who: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Why we care: When she’s not leaving Mark Zuckerberg speechless, refusing to listen to Ben Shapiro, or, you know, introducing kickass environmental legislation, AOC spends a decent amount of time on TV. She’s featured in a Netflix doc about the 2018 primary, and she also pops up on Showtime’s Desus and Mero from time to time. Up next for the telegenic congresswoman: a brief stint putting her political instincts to work as a guest judge on an upcoming episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Will she have an opportunity to bust out some of her famous dance moves? Possibly. Will she send a lightning bolt of apoplectic fury through the bloodstream of every far-right pundit who lost their mind over drag queen story hour and any news even marginally related to AOC? Definitely.

Watch a quick trailer for her episode below.