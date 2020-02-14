The T-Mobile/Sprint merger will increase inequality in the U.S.

A federal judge gave his blessing to the $26.5 billion merger between T-Mobile and Sprint on February 11, several months after the deal got final antitrust approval from the U.S. government.

The Sherman Act, passed in 1890, forbids anticompetitive agreements as well as conduct that monopolizes or attempts to dominate a particular market. This applies to cartels and to any attempt to fix prices, reduce industrial output, share markets, or exclude competition. The administration of President Theodore Roosevelt aggressively enforced the Sherman Act, which led to the breakup of Standard Oil in 1911. The Clayton Act strengthened Sherman by more precisely defining anticompetitive behavior, while the Federal Trade Commission Act provided the federal government with an agency to investigate potential violations of its antitrust laws. Both laws were passed in 1914. Over time, the federal courts developed a body of antitrust law that made certain kinds of anticompetitive behavior explicitly illegal. Other types of behavior were subject to a more detailed and laborious case-by-case analysis to ascertain whether the conduct in question unreasonably restrained trade. But, apart from the 1900s, the federal government didn’t vigorously enforce antitrust laws until the late 1930s, when President Franklin Delano Roosevelt appointed Thurman Arnold to run the Justice Department’s antitrust division. Arnold ushered in three decades of robust enforcement, including a landmark case against the American Medical Association, which allowed doctors to work with health maintenance organizations for the first time. Antitrust goes out of style This enthusiasm for promoting competitive markets and consumer welfare began to change in the early 1970s.

Conservative judges and legal scholars such as Robert Bork argued that the purpose of antitrust should be to promote economic efficiency rather than consumer welfare. This viewpoint dovetailed nicely with Ronald Reagan’s own views about the role of the government in markets. So when he became president in 1981, Reagan appointed two like-minded conservative scholars, William Baxter and James Miller, to head the antitrust division and the FTC. Focused solely on the promotion of economic efficiency, Baxter, Miller, and judges with similar views dramatically reduced the scope of antitrust enforcement. And the range of conduct that would previously be condemned by courts as anticompetitive decreased and the proof required to demonstrate harm to plaintiffs increased. This gave businesses much greater freedom to seek profit through anticompetitive means. As a result, numerous industries from search engines and telecoms to soda companies and tire makers have become dominated by a handful of companies. Impact on inequality This exacerbates inequality in three ways. First, when a company has market power in an industry, it can set prices on its own terms, higher than it would otherwise be able to in a more competitive environment. This transfers wealth from customers who pay the higher prices to the dominant company. Because the managers and the owners of these powerful businesses tend to be wealthier than their consumers, this wealth transfer is regressive and therefore promotes economic inequality.

