Meet Travis Bott, the Travis Scott twin whose music and lyrics were created with AI

What: Travis Scott’s AI twin

Why we care: The robots are coming for your playlists again, and they’re mimicking your favorite artists in music videos too. Take Travis Bott. Yes, Travis Bott. He’s an AI musician inspired by Travis Scott, the rapper, producer, and songwriter responsible for “Sicko Mode” and more. Travis Bott has a new song⁠⁠ and accompanying video out that actually features Bott⁠⁠⁠—who is, not surprisingly, a Scott look-alike. The song is called “Jack Park Canny Dope Man,” and it’s eerily close in sound to the original source of inspiration. space150 is the tech-driven creative agency responsible for this project, and the AI they used to compose the song learned the lyrics and melodies of some of Scott’s compositions before creating its own take.

“We were sort of fascinated with, like, ‘What if we tried to make a song⁠—like, an actual good song⁠—by using AI and basically creative-directing AI?’ And so we chose Travis Scott just because he is just such a unique artist and he has an aesthetic to it, both audibly and visually,” space150 executive creative director Ned Lampert told Adweek.

The sound is on point, but the lyrics, much like the title, don’t make sense and could be a result of one of Travis Bott’s quirks: an obsession with sustenance.

“The bot kept talking about food,” Lampert said. “There was one line, like, ‘I don’t want to f–k your party food,’ and we’re just like, ‘What?!'”

The official video features Bott dancing around a Lamborghini with the rest of his AI crew.