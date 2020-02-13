Summer is one week longer this year, which actually sucks for some businesses

Heads up that your summer will be a week longer than usual this year, thanks to, well, the calendar: Memorial Day falls on May 25 this year, and Labor Day doesn’t arrive until September 7. That means at least a whole extra week of sunbathing and barbecuing.
This endless summer thing happens every few years. It previously occurred in 2009 and 2015 and will next happen in 2026, and it’s a mixed bag, depending on who you are:
Winners
- Employees: You can book a vacation as late as the first week of September! Also, in many fields, “real work” won’t get back underway until mid-September.
- Vacation spots: Beach towns, boardwalks, resorts, and amusement parks will all have an extra week of heavy traffic, including two whole extra summery weekends to rake in cash.
- The cruise industry: And boy does it need a win. Customers can easily fit in a 4- to 5-day cruise.
Losers
- Parents: Working parents now have an extra week of childcare to pay for, particularly in towns where schools start after Labor Day. And late summer will be very, very, very long. (Parents are typically short on sanity come August.)
- Employers: Bosses nationwide will be struggling to keep worker bees focused through the endless summer. Industries with half-day Fridays, such as publishing, will have two more of them.
- Nonvacation businesses: Companies in regions where locals live and work will likely lose local customers the last week of May and the first week of September.