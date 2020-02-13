Shutterstock just lost its CEO, the man who founded the company 16 years ago

Shutterstock founder and CEO Jon Oringer has announced he’s stepping down from his chief executive role come April 1. Oringer, who founded the New York-based company back in 2003, made the announcement today in a blog post .

Oringer says the decision was made along with the Board of Directors after “a ton of soul searching” and a succession plan in place. Writing in the post on Medium, Oringer said:

The fact of the matter is that our business has grown and evolved to a point where we would all benefit from a CEO that has a different set of skills than I have. We are ready for the next level and need the right person to take us there. Back in 2003, Shutterstock was born out of my own need for affordable marketing content as an entrepreneur in a 1-bedroom apartment in NYC. Since those early days, I have adapted over the years — taking on challenges and assuming roles that I never thought I would experience. As a result, I grew in ways I would have never thought I could — sometimes through mistakes made along the way which served as valuable learning experiences. I met and worked with so many amazing colleagues and together, we achieved an incredible number of milestones and successes that I will always be proud of.

When Oringer steps down in April, he’ll assume the role of executive chairman of the board of Shutterstock. Replacing him as CEO will be Stan Pavlovsky, Shutterstock’s current chief operating officer and president. Pavlovsky only joined Shutterstock last year. Prior to that, he was president of Meredith Digital and executive vice president of Meredith Corporation, publishers of magazines like People.

Since Oringer founded Shutterstock in 2003, the company has licensed over a billion images to a customer base of two million.