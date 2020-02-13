400 hiring managers reveal when it’s okay to lie on your résumé

You probably lied on your résumé, and your hirer knew it. This is the finding of a study of 800 job applicants and hiring managers (400 on each side) by Checkster, a company that vets job applicants. Of the whopping 78% of applicants who misrepresent themselves on résumés, this is how they do it:

60% claim mastery in skills in which they are not masters

50% claim longer tenures at jobs to omit an employer

45% falsify reasons for leaving a prior job

42% make up relevant experiences (!)

41% alter titles, such as “manager” to “director”

39% claim a degree from a more prestigious university (!)

Hiring managers, it turns out, are entirely aware of this. Two-thirds said they hire liars anyway, when other good candidates are not available.

What hirers won’t tolerate is faked references, which they say is the worst thing an applicant can submit. And . . . 43% of applicants have or would fake references.

Hiring managers are most understanding about inflated GPAs. Nearly all (92%) said that they would still consider hiring someone who had increased their GPA by more than half a point.

This all strikes us as a compelling argument for open hiring, which the Body Shop is debuting this year: Some yes/no questions, and you’re hired. No lying necessary.