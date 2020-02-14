How to demonstrate 3 important soft skills during an interview

Having an in-demand hard skill, such as proficiency in a certain technology, may get your foot in the door when you’re searching for a job, but if you want to land it, employers want to see your soft skills. Unfortunately, traits such as being a team player or problem solver are not as easy to convey.

“Often the best predictors of future job success are the hardest to measure,” says Joe Essenfeld, vice president of strategy at iCIMS, a recruitment software provider. “On paper, job candidates do—and should—list relevant past experience, technical, and hard skills that level up nicely to the position they want. But what most candidates overlook is the need to outline soft skills and how they ladder up to future success in the position.”

Soft skills are critical to success in today’s workforce, says Michelle Armer, chief people officer at CareerBuilder. “A lot of that is because the way that people work together has changed to be more team-oriented and service-oriented,” she says. “It’s not just about completing a task anymore, and hiring managers are focused on skills that are interpersonal and relational.”

A recent study by Adobe found that communication is the most sought-after soft skill, followed by creativity and collaboration. Nearly three-quarters of job postings list communication as a necessary skill, while 50% list creativity, but just 25% of applicants include those skills on their résumés.

Adding words to a résumé is a start, but showcasing those skills during an interview stage is how you can bring your soft skills to life. Here’s how to do it:

Communication

A great way to demonstrate your communications skills is to create conversation and connect with the interview panel, says Maya Marcus, vice president of people for the cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks.

“When I’m assessing new talent, I want to see how the individual can create ease in a room, connect quickly with peers, and demonstrate capability,” she says. “All of that is done through soft skills of conversation starting, putting people at ease, creating an environment that leads to productivity. It means waiting for your interviewer to finish their sentences before starting, being introspective about the answer, and connecting with them as a person.”