Redecorating? These trends will look great for years to come

With sales bannering across our internet browsers and spring-cleaning season encroaching upon us, it’s easy to start feeling the itch to switch up your space. If you’re in the mood for a revamp, we make one humble request: Try not to trash the earth while you’re doing it.

One of the easiest ways to do that is to stay away from anything too trendy and opt for items that will look cool throughout the next decade. To help you find the most sustainable and responsible home décor that reflects what the 2020s stand for, we tapped Decorist elite designer Briana Nix to share her decorating secrets. Below, she shares her design predictions for interior trends over the next 10 years—aka the 2020s—so you can switch up your space and love it for years to come.

Interior design as a wellness and sustainability tool

Sustainability and wellness isn’t just a trend, and it won’t be a passing phase in your living room, either. “Personal balance and wellness is something we are all striving for, and it will continue to be reflected in our homes,” Nix says. “Sustainable living will be more important than ever. Plants are being used as decor, subtle colors that evoke calm are being chosen, and more natural materials like wool, seagrass, wood, and cane are being incorporated into home decor.” Cane, also known as rattan, is an extremely durable and fast-growing reed—which makes it a perfectly sustainable wood. Plus, it has a classic, whimsical charm that feels timeless and brightens up a room with its natural color. To add a little rattan into a sitting area, we love the Lombok Rattan Lounge Chair ($475) from the Citizenry. The chair is handmade by artisans in Cirebon, Indonesia, from locally sourced Manau rattan. The leather seat cushion is ethically sourced leather from Kolkata.

What colors will feel relevant?

According to Nix, we will see even more greens brought into interiors in 2020. “Shades of green have been popping up lately, as we all continue to turn our consciousness toward sustainability and conservation of the planet,” she says. It’s easy to add a pop of earthy green into any space. The FC-recommended Coyuchi Cascade Organic Matelasse Blanket ($298) is a perfectly heavy, richly hued, moss-colored blanket that adds depth and liveliness to other neutrals—and whether you drape it over your couch or use it as a layer on your bed, it looks good anywhere. The Cascade blanket is made from 100% organic cotton sourced from India, and the environmental impact of buying this blanket is equivalent to 2,879 days of drinking water saved and 13 miles of driving emissions avoided.

Maximalism vs. minimalism