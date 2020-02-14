This simple tool will add precious minutes back to your day

I may seem efficient, but really, I’m just good at using snippets. Snippets are a form of text expander —they’re basically a fancy version of autocorrect, which allows you to type some small amount of text and have way more text appear. For example, if you find yourself writing “Thanks for reaching out!” 48 times a day at work, your snippet will allow you to instead just type “thx” and have “Thanks for reaching out!” appear.

I use snippets for everything—including my personal life. But we’ll get back to that in a bit, I promise.

How I use snippets

The internet always wants to know where I live. I could type out my contact information manually, like some kind of 13th-century peasant, but those are precious seconds of my life that I’d never get back. So I have a snippet that quickly pastes my contact information. I just type the first couple of characters of my address and the rest automatically shows up.

I also use snippets for slightly more advanced purposes, like code I need to use only occasionally. I can never remember the exact formatting for putting an image on a website using HTML. So I made a snippet. I type “img” and a text box with this instruction: appears.

This is just one example. I have snippets for a bunch of other bits of code, including SQL window functions, which I’m sure you don’t want to be reading about right now.

Snippets can even come in handy when talking to humans. I get a lot of questions on Slack, which I hope is because I’m approachable and helpful. The problem: Everyone asks me the same questions again and again. For example, I’m a data scientist, so people often ask me about A/B testing. I have a snippet explaining why we do that and how it works. I type whyexperiment, and a full detailed response pops up.

I have a bunch of these, and all of them save me from having to manually retype multiple paragraphs every time a question is asked.