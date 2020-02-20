This is the one factor that can make or break a team

Anthony, a senior retail executive, was in a pivotal moment in his career when we met. He had to change the way the company did business—or it would become obsolete. The organization had just acquired a successful tech startup that could expand its reach, and, rightly or wrongly, Anthony would take the fall if profits didn’t meet the new expectations.

It was critical that he get his legacy team to cooperate closely with the startup folks. But there was mistrust on both sides. Each viewed the other as unqualified and out of touch. There were redundant roles, and people assumed they could lose their jobs. They reacted by wanting to claim territory. There was a palpable sense of us versus them. They each had different skills, different ways of working, different expertise, and different market understanding. Combined, they had an advantage over anyone else in the market, but getting them to collaborate was not going to be easy.

Anthony ensured his team understood. He motivated with fear (we could all be out of a job if we don’t figure this out). And he motivated with inspiration (we could be celebrated across the company if we solve this). He reached out to the startup’s leader to try to forge a shared vision and was transparent about the challenges they all faced. He made clear his prescription for success and defended his team in front of other executives who doubted their contribution.

It wasn’t enough.

Bad behavior relapse

In the field of addiction treatment, there is a phenomenon that helps explain where Anthony went wrong.

A person goes to rehab and successfully stops using. A ray of hope. But when they return home, they start using again. Their relapse is commonly understood to be a function of the environment. In the rehabilitation facility, life—both physically and socially—discourages use. But in the home environment, stressors, social circles, and even factors as basic as one’s route to work—by the place one used to purchase substances—can all enable relapse. Unless the environment changes, the odds are long that the person will stay sober.

The effect can work for good, too, however. In 1971, researchers found that a shocking 20% of returning Vietnam War veterans had been addicted to narcotics while there. Virtually all stopped using spontaneously after returning home. Even among the most unequivocally addicted persons in the research, less than one in 10 fell off the wagon within a year. In the Vietnam case, the soldiers left an environment that strongly enabled use, and many entered one that did not.