Why hiring people with criminal records encourages true diversity

When Thedo was released from prison, he assumed he was prepared for his reentry into the outside world. After all, he’d been incarcerated as a teenager and was released as an adult, which meant he had the time to prepare for his release. But the reality of life after prison was something he couldn’t have prepared for, especially when it came to finding a job.

Thedo didn’t have an ID or a Social Security card, which meant he couldn’t prove to employers he was legally allowed to work in the U.S. His time in prison also meant that he didn’t have a digital footprint, so if employers were to look him up, they’d learn nothing. He didn’t have access to an email or a phone, which meant he couldn’t even be contacted for an interview.

“It’s like, you’re not even a person,” Thedo says. “I didn’t realize I had to start building a person from scratch.”

But even after he began reconstructing himself, there were gaps in his résumé that couldn’t be reconciled. When employers asked about those gaps, Thedo had to explain his time in prison. That abruptly ended the interview.

And it wasn’t even that Thedo was trying for advanced positions. He applied to be a busboy and a street-sweeper and was willing to work labor-heavy jobs. But his background made it impossible to land anything.

Thedo’s story isn’t unusual. As many as one in three adults in America has a criminal record, which means a significant swath of the population can find themselves repeatedly passed over for jobs as a result of a charge that may have happened decades ago. On the other side of the coin, the companies who overlook this population are missing out on employees who have the potential to transform their perspectives and increase their profits. They’re also missing out on great talent. A 2018 study from the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM) found that 82% of managers and 67% of HR professionals feel that the “quality of fair chance talent” is about the same or higher than that of workers without records.

It goes beyond the immediate benefits to the organization. Providing opportunities to qualified candidates helps build communities and supports society as a whole while putting less strain on already limited resources.