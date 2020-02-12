KFC’s new Crocs are a brand partnership made in ‘Murica heaven

The term “match made in heaven” is often overused, thanks to eons of romantic movies, Valentine’s cards, and hyperbolic wedding speeches. But sometimes—sometimes—the ideal duo does come along, and it’s glorious. Enter the KFC Crocs.

Sweet, cackling ghost of Colonel Sanders, would you LOOK at those. Complete with Jibbitz Charms that look and smell like fried chicken, these special edition rubber sandals combine two things synonymous with American culture and comfort. Putting on a pair is the casual footwear equivalent to wrapping your toes in the Stars and Stripes.

Set for a spring release date, the Crocs were created with longtime KFC agency Wieden + Kennedy and Korean artist Me Love Me A Lot. There’s both an extra crispy platform-high edition and a classic Croc version. The latter will sell for $59.99 once it hits retail and undoubtedly more on the Fried Chicken Fashion black market.

It’s not the first time the fast feeder has dipped its strips into streetwear. In 2017 it had a sold-out collection, then in 2018, the brand worked with Hypebeast and Japanese designer NIGO to create a line available only at two pop-up shops in New York and Tokyo.

It’s also not the first time fast food and footwear have been creatively combined. Remember Pizza Hut’s inexplicable Pie Tops? These new KFC kicks aren’t trying to be cool, really. This isn’t Gatorade and Nike. This is a low culture power duet that some will ravenously covet as if those Jibbitz were made of gold. Others, meanwhile, will deem this something quite different, what Patton Oswalt might call a failure foot in a sadness sandal.