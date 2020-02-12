Amazon wants its employees to know they’re not robots, so it made a valentine video with robots

It’s not uncommon for certain brands that have no relation to Valentine’s Day to hop on the V-day bandwagon to get a little free publicity, but Amazon’s attempt is just . . . weird.

The company has released a short video called “The love behind your order” that features two Amazon warehouse robots falling in love, sharing a meal of spaghetti, cozying up in the cinema, and ultimately standing together on a pier looking out into dark waters.

By that point in the video perhaps the robots are contemplating whether to just end it all, because in the next scene the video states, “Robots don’t fall in love . . . ” and then goes on to say, but Amazon’s human warehouse workers do.

In the blog post accompanying the video, Amazon goes on to spotlight real Amazon warehouse employees who’ve actually fallen in love at their workplace. Is that touching? Weird? Probably more of the latter.

And poor robots, right? Amazon gets their hopes up and pulls the rug right out from under them.

That’s not even to mention the irony of Amazon creating a video of their warehouse robots falling in love and then showing how their human warehouse workers actually do, considering Amazon has come under fire in the past for treating their human warehouse workers like robots.

Of course, robots don’t have self-awareness, so thankfully the poor robots in the video don’t realize how sad their fake romance is. But it seems Amazon is also lacking a good deal of self-awareness, too.