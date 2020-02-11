Why it feels like there’s nothing to watch on Netflix, in 6 charts

Its U.S. library of licensed movies peaked years ago—possibly in 2012, according to data from Reelgood, a startup that’s aiming to be a TV guide for streaming.

According to Reelgood, the U.S. Netflix streaming library had more movies a decade ago than it has movies and TV shows combined today. The overall size of Netflix’s content library rose and then shrank considerably in the first half of the last decade. It’s stabilized since, thanks in part to the “original” content Netflix is churning out.

This brings us the Netflix movie library we have today: adequate, but also totally unremarkable. As legacy content farmers such as Disney and NBCUniversal declare war on Netflix with homegrown alternatives, Netflix’s movie selection has indeed gotten worse—or, if we’re being generous, more sparse. It’s a bummer, and Netflix can’t do much about it while it’s aiming to become a sort of next-generation HBO.