How to watch the Westminster Dog Show live on FS1 without cable

It’s that time of year again when all our attention goes to the dogs.

The 2020 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is happening in New York City, and we’re coming up on the final hours, when seven lucky pups will compete for Best in Show. The event, which began yesterday and continues through tonight, originally had a field of more than 2,600 well-qualified companion animals going to the mat for our amusement. (You can check out replays and live streams of the individual breed judging here.)

What comes after that? A Westminster preshow begins at 7 p.m. ET this evening. Then, the final group competitions (hound, toy, nonsporting, and herding) take place at 7:30 p.m. ET, culminating with Best in Show. Cable network Fox Sports 1 will broadcast all the action live.

Cord cutters who want to stream the dog show live without cable have a few ways to do that. If you can get your hands on a login from a pay-TV provider, you can stream Fox Sports content on FoxSports.com or via the Fox Sports mobile apps for iOS or Android.

No pay-TV login? In that case, your best bet is to sign up with a streaming service that offers FS1. Those include:

Most of these services are offering free trials, and there’s no fee to cancel, so it’s easy to decide if you want to keep the service going after the fur stops flying. Enjoy the show!