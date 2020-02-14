‘The Photograph’ is the black love story you’ve been missing

Not rom-coms, which have been a dime a dozen for decades—but dramas with a solid romantic thread.

Classics like Love Jones, Love & Basketball, Brown Sugar, and Poetic Justice set that standard. Now Stella Meghie is looking to pick up the baton with The Photograph, her latest film.

Written and directed by Meghie, The Photograph follows Mae (Issa Rae) on a journey to learn more about her recently deceased mother Christina (Chanté Adams) and why she made seemingly questionable decisions that are still resonating with the people she left behind. Along the way, Mae meets Michael (LaKeith Stanfield), a star journalist working on a story that just so happens to intersect with Christina’s past. Mae and Michael’s budding romance weaves in and out of flashbacks with Christina’s star-crossed love story with Isaac (Y’lan Noel), giving what Meghie hopes is a mediation on romantic and familial love that’s been missing somewhat from black studio films.

“Love & Basketball touched on this, but it’s continuing on that idea of how your parents’ relationships and your family relationships through the generations can affect your present-day connections, how you communicate with people, and how you love people,” Meghie says.

Meghie has delivered a romantic story for a studio before with her 2017 adaptation of The New York Times bestseller Everything, Everything. While the film was a box-office success, Meghie was not only working within the parameters of someone else’s vision, but there were certain touches of black culture that wouldn’t necessarily make sense in a story driven mainly by a teenage girl trapped in her home because of an immune disorder.

But with The Photograph, Meghie was able to dive deeper into blackness. “I wasn’t sure if in the [flashback scenes] I would stick with [composer] Robert Glasper’s score [or] if ’80s music would seem cliché or obvious. I never imagined using Luther Vandross’s ‘If This World Were Mine,'” Meghie says. “To see it put up to picture, though, it just made a moment between Isaac and Christina so much deeper and so much blacker. It made me cry the first time I saw it—to see our music seen as classic.”