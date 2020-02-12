How to use the halo effect to your advantage in a job interview

Think about the last time you watched someone give a presentation at work. Without meaning to, you were likely listening not only to the content of the presentation, but also the way in which your coworker presented on the topic. Maybe they seemed to lack confidence, or maybe they seemed well-prepared.

That’s because whenever you see somebody doing something, you are not only watching what they do, you are also trying to understand why they are doing it. Unfortunately, the interpretation of most behaviors is ambiguous. If you’re conducting an interview, you’re trying to determine whether that pause before answering an interview question a sign that the interviewee is thoughtful, nervous, or unprepared. Is that broad smile a signal that the person is friendly, happy, or trying too hard to impress you?

You often don’t notice that ambiguity, because you use a lot of information to help you interpret what other people are doing. If you know somebody well, of course, you just use your previous interactions to help you understand what they are doing now. But when you are meeting someone for the first time, you make quick judgments about the reasons behind their actions. Even though these judgments may be based on less reliable information, you often don’t notice how much interpretation went into understanding what other people are doing.

The good news is, the next time you’re in a high-pressure situation like a job interview, you can use this information to maximize the chances that the interviewer will give the most positive interpretations of your actions possible. How can you do that?

One phenomenon you can use to your advantage is the “halo effect,” which is the observation that if you have an initially positive impression of someone, you will bias your judgments about them more positively than if you have a neutral or even negative initial impression.

What can you do to get that halo?

The halo effect is one of the big reasons why first impressions really matter. The reason you want to dress appropriately for the job interview is that your interviewer is making judgments about you just from the way you present yourself. Standing up straight, making eye contact, and giving a firm handshake all communicate a degree of confidence and preparation (that you may or may not feel). These signals will influence how an interviewer interprets what happens next.