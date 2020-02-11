Biden insult bot and Buttigieg platitude generator are both hilariously accurate

Primary season is in full swing, which means each presidential candidate is making his or her final pitch to the American public.

Some of those candidates are articulating these pitches more clearly than others, though.

Let’s take a look at some recent comments from two candidates in particular: Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg.

Biden has long nurtured a reputation for being a gaffe-prone loose cannon. He seems to just sort of say whichever words tumble through his head, with little rhyme or reason, in order to get through the task at hand. More often than not, those words are held together by long-forgotten folksy slang and initiated by a hair-trigger temper that might result in, say, challenging his own supporter to a push-up contest. Over the weekend, his propensity for old-timey lingo and aggression toward questions he doesn’t like led him to call a woman at a Q&A a “lying, dog-faced pony soldier.”

Vox has gone on to explain why Biden may have used that phrase, because of course Vox has, but anyone can plainly intuit that “lying dog-faced pony soldier” is a garbled, inappropriate world salad to serve to one’s supporters. (To be clear, we are not talking about the so-called “verbal stumbles” that some have observed during Biden’s debate performances and that he recently opened up about with The Atlantic, discussing his lifelong struggle with stuttering.)

On the other end of the spectrum, there’s Mayor Pete. While Biden’s linguistic weirdness seems like the spontaneous results of synaptic misfirings, Buttigieg instead proudly tosses out carefully crafted phrases that have the ring of Doing Politics but mean absolutely nothing. So many of his speeches sound like they were focus-group-tested first and then watered down for being too spicy. After a CNN town hall last Thursday, he was so proud of landing the line “The shape of our democracy is the issue that affects every other issue,” that he tweeted it out like a macro meme.