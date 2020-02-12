Infertility is not a women’s issue

For the one in seven couples experiencing infertility, the path to parenthood can be devastating. Just recently, comedian Amy Schumer posted photos on Instagram of her painful bruises due to In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), and the outpouring of responses underscores how close to home this struggle hits, particularly for women.

The means through which we have children today has become more calculated than romantic, with women unfairly and inaccurately shouldering most of the burden. By understanding that infertility is carried with equal weight by both women and men, companies need to take a thoughtful approach and demonstrate leadership by offering fertility benefits and options.

The truth about infertility

The U.S. is mocked throughout the world for the astronomical costs of healthcare. By now all Americans understand the medical industry in this country is as much about money as it is about caring for sick, injured, or infertile individuals. Two-thirds of bankruptcies are caused by medical bills. As we continue to depend on an employer-provided healthcare system, there’s little end in sight.

In the last decade, IVF has become extremely popular as more couples struggle with infertility. In fact, a new law in New York State requires companies with over 100 employees to carry insurance which will pay for up to three cycles of IVF treatment. Other states are eyeing similar laws. While it’s hard to argue with efforts to help couples conceive, the rising popularity of IVF procedures–and its rising support among companies–reflects a dangerous cultural idea that infertility is a woman’s issue. It is not.

In fact, men today are half as fertile as their grandfathers. A recent study from Hebrew University and Mount Sinai medical school shows that sperm counts around the globe went from 99 million sperm per milliliter of semen in 1973 to 47 million per milliliter in 2011, and the declined by almost 60% in the last four decades at a rate of 1% every year with no indication of leveling off.

Broadly speaking, fertility rates continue to drop. In July, The Center for Disease Control (CDC) said the fertility rate fell to an all-time low in the U.S. of 1.72 children per woman. For a population to remain stable from one generation to the next, 2.1 children per woman is needed. So what is happening? There are various non-medical factors at play here that have shifted the social paradigm of couples embarking on the journey of parenthood. Since the 1970s the median age for men becoming fathers has increased by 10 years, from 28.1 to 38.2. That’s largely due to the fact that people are postponing marriage and starting families later in life in order to prioritize work and career.

Corporate America’s role in the infertility dialogue

Companies today are fueling this inaccurate notion that infertility is solely a woman’s problem, by offering benefits that largely disregard the father. Corporate America today offers IVF and egg freezing as selling points for new recruits, but overlooks a cheaper and less invasive alternative: Sperm testing. This isn’t a new trend. Expensive IVF treatments are often recommended by doctors and fertility specialists without a thorough examination of the male partner. While a thorough medical examination is compulsory for women, most men simply have their sperm counted which is only a partial assessment of their fertility. Only one in five men in the U.S. have a full examination alongside their partners despite sperm analysis requiring less effort and costing significantly less than IVF. And historically, prior fertility benefits have been tailored towards straight couples, with many LBGTQ+ employees left ineligible.