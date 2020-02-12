Try these 4 steps to avoid a bad relationship . . . with a vendor

Editor’s Note: Each week Maynard Webb, the former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay, will offer candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com.

Q. I recently used a new vendor to help me with a project. They were terrible, and I had to micromanage the situation or else I would have been left in a lurch. Obviously, I will not be hiring them again, but how do I prevent this in the future? How do you ensure that everything with a supplier is working well? I hate surprises!

—Founder of an investment firm

Dear Founder,

Well, you have hit upon one of the most important business practices, one I use every day.

Fairly early on in my career I learned an important lesson: Question everything. This is not me being pessimistic about people’s capabilities—in fact, I think people are capable of more than anyone imagines—but this is me being practical. Think about how every company has policies and procedures in place that seek to confirm everything is being done right. From how small companies check physical inventory against what’s in the computer system to how large companies engage in annual audits with external firms, this idea to “trust, but verify” is pivotal.

When it comes to engaging in this probing process with people you’re starting to work with, as with the situation with your vendor, it’s important to remember that it is not a personal battle of wills. Your job is not to be the smartest or toughest person in the room; it’s to make sure outcomes are great and as expected—or better. Therefore, this is a practice that requires communication and collaboration.