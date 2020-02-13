Filter out male privilege, and the web can be a ghost town

We’ve all heard about the gender gap, the fact that men make more money working the same jobs that women do, and that men have more of a voice in politics and in the media. Indeed, in my profession, 60% of bylines belong to men —and that figure jumps to nearly 70% if you look specifically at breaking news.

But this phenomenon is mostly invisible. It’s hard to glance at The New York Times or The Wall Street Journal and instantly know how much of the content was written by women or men, unless you’re in the mood to count bylines. Or it was, until the U.K. data and design studio Normally developed the Gendered Web plug-in, a filter for news sites that makes every story written by men disappear, so that only the voices of women remain.

“We weren’t necessarily trying to make a point [about gender] when we started out,” says Tom Jarrett, designer at Normally. “What we wanted to do was see what it might feel like to experience the web in different ways.”

But early experiments quickly brought them to explore the concept of gender and how, as we browse the web, our presence within a man-centric bubble is constantly reinforced. Using The New York Times as a first example, the team coded a filter that would scan bylines to sort out the women’s names and allow only those to appear.

The results they shared are disquieting. At times, The New York Times and its peers become largely empty publications. In one instance, the New York Times Opinion page is entirely devoid of content, save for one tiny thumbnail in the bottom left corner. Whatever harrowing stats you’ve read about the gender gap, this single visualization hits harder.

The Normally team, however, has opted not to release the plug-in, and for a lot of good reasons. First, the way it’s coded isn’t really sustainable. It required hand-coding each person’s name and their identified gender (scraped from Twitter). Also, turnover is frequent in the industry, meaning that Normally would need a large team of people to constantly code and update major news sites. Furthermore, the filter literally includes a list of female writers in its code, which could be viewed, and perhaps even misused, for nefarious reasons.

“As we know . . . there are unintended consequences of things [designers] make . . . there could be a reverse of this filter to hide women’s voices on the internet,” says Jarrett.