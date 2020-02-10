Report: Google’s HR chief to step down amid growing employee tension

Google’s head of people operations (AKA human resources), Eileen Naughton, plans to step down from her post after spending a few years mediating a growing tension between employees and management, reports Fortune’s Danielle Abril. Naughton plans to transition out of her VP role later this year, the report says.

Since Naughton took the helm at Google HR in 2016, a lot has happened in the way of employee relations at Google–most of it not good.

Google employees have jousted with management on a number of issues, including the company’s environmental policies, labor practices, and the development of controversial products like the rumored search engine for the Chinese market.

Google suspended or fired a number of employees for leaking information or accessing proprietary data without authorization. That resulted in a number of protests outside the company’s San Francisco office. Many employees were angry that Google dialed back its “TGIF” all-hands meeting, the forum in which employees could air grievances to management in front of the whole company. Google made matters worse by bringing in a union-busting consultancy to help deal with the employee unrest.

Staffers became increasing angry about the company giving large severance packages to top managers who departed the company after accusations of sexual harassment and other misconduct by giving them large severance packages. Such matters would likely have been coordinated directly through Naughton’s office. Another Google employee posted a memo charging that the company discriminated against her when she was pregnant.

Google did not immediately confirm Naughton’s reported departure.