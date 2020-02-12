Beyond millennial small business owner stereotypes

Millennials, also known as Generation Y, are a seemingly endless source of fascination and analysis. Who are they? What makes them tick? And one segment of this hard-to-grasp generation that’s even harder to understand is the Millennial Small Business Owner (MSBO). But new research holds some surprising insights.

Cargo, an agency with U.S. and Canada offices that helps big brands market to small businesses, has cornered the market on B2SB® [business-to-small-business] Marketing. They partnered with BRANDthro, a leading neuromarketing firm, for an innovative new study into this segment using some groundbreaking technology, dubbed “The Machine.”

Their goal: to break the surface level and go beyond the stereotypes, exploring what’s really going on in the minds of the newest, most misunderstood generation of SBOs.

Over this six-part series, we will explore these unique insights, how the data led us to them, and what they mean for marketers trying to reach the Gen-Y demo.

Want to read Cargo’s whole study now? Check it out here .