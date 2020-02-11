How managers can give better support to freelancers

My team at Indeni works with a lot of freelance employees. One day, a previously reliable freelancer just disappeared on us. He stopped communicating, popped in and out of assignments sporadically, and wasn’t giving us everything he had.

We put our cards on the table during a Zoom call one day. We reaffirmed our expectations and gave him an out in case he wanted to pause or sever the relationship entirely. The situation took a turn for the positive, and he went on to become one of our most tenured freelancers.

Stories like this provide a snapshot of the current evolution taking place in the gig economy. These jobs have transcended the ride-hailing and service sectors to become viable options for knowledge workers and niche industries. And with a 2019 Deloitte study predicting that 42 million people will identify as self-employed this year, gig workers are becoming the norm rather than the exception.

What the growing number of gig workers mean for employers

This shifting standard in the gig economy means workers will require the kind of guidance and support we traditionally associate with full-time employees. At the same time, gig employees enjoy (and demand) a degree of freedom to prioritize their time and effort that companies don’t typically grant full-time staffers.

Managers who want freelance workers to commit time and energy to their pressing projects need to establish credibility and rapport similar to what they’d build with traditional employees. Here are some best practices they can follow to create these mutually beneficial relationships with gig workers.

1. Wash, rinse, and repeat

It might sound counterintuitive to add structure and uniformity to a job that relies on flexibility as a selling point. But repeatability is precisely what makes a continuing gig sustainable. For example, every Uber or Lyft driver knows what they need to do: They pick up customers, transport them, and drop them off at set destinations.

Consistency is key. Indeni’s original process of working with freelancers was loosely structured and focused on writing a few different types of tickets. We soon learned that this confused our freelancers and caused quality to fluctuate, which led us to create a specific process for each type of ticket. These set processes helped stabilize quality and allowed us to spend less energy managing freelancers.