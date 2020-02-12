‘The Soup’ is back on E!, and new host Jade Catta-Preta promises ‘less salt’ and ‘more flavor’

During its original run as Talk Soup from 1991 to 2002, the daily send-up of talk shows of the era saw a range of hosts including Greg Kinnear, John Henson, Hal Sparks, and Aisha Tyler. The show rebranded as just The Soup in 2004, with Joel McHale setting the tone for the show’s revamp—not to mention serving as the franchise’s longest-running host at 11 years.

Now the ladle, so to speak, is being passed to stand-up comic and actress Jade Catta-Preta.

“I can’t believe this is my job now. Like, I’m getting paid to watch all this reality TV?” Catta-Preta says. “I’m such a huge fan of it, but it’s also in my stand-up. I do a lot of act-outs and character work. So it just lives in that universe for me.”

Catta-Preta has performed stand-up across Los Angeles, New York, and her home country of Brazil, and she’s landed roles on such TV shows as Californication, Modern Family, and The Jim Gaffigan Show. She appeared on E!’s radar having done a pilot with them last year (a social-media panel show with Nick Cannon that’s currently being shopped around), as well as red carpet and -head appearances. When the network decided to reboot The Soup, Catta-Preta did some screen tests, punched up a script, and soon found herself staring down the legacy of comedians who have come before her.

But she knew she couldn’t necessarily take the same route that her predecessors did. In fact, actually being a fan of talk and reality-TV shows that often are up on the roasting block on The Soup is what Catta-Preta is leaning into instead.

“I’m coming from the perspective of a fan, which I think is different from any other host,” she says. “There was kind of a little bit of snark always. I think the jokes are more self-deprecating than ever just because I am a fan of this stuff. So I’m looking up on it, as [previous hosts] were kind of looking down on it.”

The other perspective that Catta-Preta is making sure punches through the comedy is the fact that she’s a woman at multiple intersections.