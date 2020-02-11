‘The Conners’ live New Hampshire primary special wasn’t all that special

Last night, ABC aired a live episode of The Conners tied to the New Hampshire primaries happening at the same time. The result: an entertaining episode but a bill of goods, nonetheless.

The conceit of “Live from Lanford” was to have the character Mark (Ames McNamara) watch ABC News coverage of the primaries for a school assignment while members of the family dip in and out of the living room giving their comments in real time. In numerous interviews leading up to the episode, executive producer Bruce Helford made it seem like “Live from Lanford” would be akin to the live events of The Drew Carey Show, which he co-created, where characters would be given a loose plot and improvise the rest.

“I don’t like just doing live shows for the sake of live, because then it’s like you’re just watching to hear somebody flub a line or something,” Helford told The Hollywood Reporter. “So I wanted to make sure it was something special. On Drew, we used to do the live improv, which was really without a net, and that was wonderful. When I saw the New Hampshire primary was going to be on our normal air night, I thought, okay, this could be interesting and something that hasn’t been done before—actually interacting with the news as it’s going on live. You don’t have many news events that are predictable like a primary. You know it’s going to happen, so it gave us the opportunity to take advantage of that and do something unique.”

The opportunity was indeed there, but no one actually took it.

Despite having writers “intensely huddled” around newsfeeds coming out of the primary, the bulk of what was incorporated into the final script seemed pre-packaged. There were jokes about Mark, who is gay, only wanting to vote for Pete Buttigieg because he’s also gay.

“Hey! Watching the primary?” asked Ben (Jay R. Ferguson), a love interest of Mark’s mom, as he walked into the living room. “How’s your boyfriend doing?”

“He’s an excellent politician and qualified to be president, but he’s not necessarily my candidate just because he’s gay,” Mark quipped. “Did all black people vote for Obama?”