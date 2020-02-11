Drake is starting a battle rapping series on the interactive streaming network Caffeine

Live-streaming platform Caffeine has sought to distance itself from more formidable competitors like Twitch by broadening its aperture beyond the gaming community.

Launched in 2016 by former Apple TV designers Ben Keighran and Sam Roberts, Caffeine bills itself as a “social broadcasting platform,” leaving room for more facets of entertainment—aided in no small part by the Fox Corporation’s $100 million stake in the company—and by wooing celebrities across music and sports onto the platform including Offset, Doja Cat, and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Caffeine has been inching its way toward becoming a household name—and its latest partnership could help the platform cover significant ground toward that goal.

Announced today, Drake has signed a multiyear deal with Caffeine to produce live-streaming content on the platform, including a new rap battle series.

“When you look at Twitch, a lot of [the top users] are all the same video game personalities, basically. Ninja was a breakout because he was more of an entertainer. He’s definitely not the best format player, but he’s very entertaining,” says Caffeine CEO Keighran. “What we saw was that people really want to see entertainment more than anything. That’s what we’re going for. That’s what the product’s designed for.”

Caffeine’s partnership with Drake started when Ben Horowitz, one of the principals of the VC firm Andreessen Horowitz and a member of Caffeine’s board of directors, was at a basketball game with the rapper.

“Ben was talking about the success that he’d seen on Caffeine, in particular with artists,” Keighran says. “And Drake had an idea for what he wanted to produce. So Ben called me up from the side of a basketball game and was like, ‘Hey, have you heard of Drake?’ And I was like, ‘Yes, everybody has—he’s the biggest artist in the world!'”