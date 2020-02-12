Michael Graves Design built a $1 billion housewares business. Now it’s back for more

In 1997, a train ran late. The architectural firm Michael Graves Design (MGD) was in Washington, D.C., working on a restoration of the Washington Monument. Target executives were in town while planning their first store in the city, and the retailer was actually subsidizing the monument work as part of the agreement to come into D.C.

Amtrak was running behind schedule to take the Target execs home. So the team at MGD welcomed execs into their studio to share some industrial design work they’d begun to supplement the architectural business. Target execs were smitten and signed MGD to be the company’s first major design partnership.

Like that, Michael Graves became a name known across America. Items such as the Spinner Whistle Teakettle, a riff on Graves’s hit PoMo kettle for Alessi, became available exclusively at Target, distinguishing the retailer as the chic alternative to Walmart. Over nearly two decades, MGD launched thousands of housewares products at Target (including 10 different tea kettle styles!); five years ago, around the time Michael Graves died, the firm finally ended its partnership with the retailer. Target now designs tens of thousands of products with hundreds of designers in-house each year. As for Michael Graves Design: The company has been quiet about its new retail strategy, until now.

This March, MGD will launch its own housewares line, produced by industry partners and sold at any retailer that wants to carry it. Because of how MGD signed deals, Target and other retailers had only licensed the option to sell these products, while MGD retained exclusive rights to all designs it produced—a library of over 5,000 products, which have grossed over $1 billion in revenue to date.

That means items you recognize from the heyday of MGD housewares, such as the whimsical teakettle and rounded ice cream scoop, will go back on the market as permanently available icons of design (a lot of these items had a limited run). One particularly eye-catching item from the archive that I’d never seen is a wine decanter, originally available in very limited quantities, which features a blue glass bird on the inside. This decanter doesn’t just make you chuckle; it’s functional. The wine pours over the bird, which agitates it and oxygenates the liquid. But once the wine level is high enough, the bird disappears—its job done.

On top of the classic rereleases, the team at MGD will be supplementing its archives with new designs for new products.

The dozen or so designs we’ve seen so far vary greatly in approach and aesthetic. Some are sheerly utilitarian, and minimal, such as a series of steel trash cans, and a wireframe fruit basket, that could easily appear in Target’s own Made by Design line. Others look simple at first glance but tease a very particular intent: Note how the metal storage canisters have glass at the bottom but not the middle or top. Why? No matter how full they are, they’ll still look stylish on your counter. And finally, there are objects that bridge the gap between utility and playfulness, such as a cake plate and tiered serving tray, which feature an expressive, curvy stand that folds flat for storage when not on display.