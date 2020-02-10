Luke Perry was absent from the Oscars’ In Memoriam montage—and his fans are mad

The Oscars come under fire every year for some transgression or another. Naturally, this year’s 92nd Academy Awards was no different. Complaints usually revolve around the host, lack of diversity, or movies and actors who have been snubbed. There was no host last night, there was more visibility for people of color, women, and the queer community, and Parasite made history, but there was one major snub that people are not happy about: Luke Perry was not featured in the In Memoriam montage.
When Billie Eilish and Finneas took the stage to perform “Yesterday” in tribute to those we lost last year and earlier this year (including Kobe Bryant), Perry’s face was nowhere to be seen. What makes things worse is that Perry—who died of a stroke last year at age 52—appeared with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in the Best Picture nominee Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Obviously, the Academy Awards has to fit its programming within specific time confines, which is why everyone can’t be featured (and why, every year, there is outcry over omissions). It’s unlikely Perry was intentionally snubbed (and the same goes for horror legend Sid Haig and Disney darling Cameron Boyce, also absent from the In Memoriam montage). Still, it’s a pretty puzzling oversight.
Fans of the late actor were not happy
Meanwhile, fans pointed out other snubs
Shame on the Academy for not including Luke Perry, Sid Haig and Cameron Boyce in the In Memoriam segment at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/BkZChofYGG
— Moe Samir | Pop Culture & Music Expert (@TheMoeSamir) February 10, 2020
They also left out Cameron Boyce. His grandmother JoAnn Boyce is a civil rights pioneer & one of the #Clinton12 who were the first to go to an all white school in TN after Brown vs BOE.
Luke Perry was in one of the Oscar nom films.
They royally f'ed up leaving them all out. pic.twitter.com/Jf2fMcQcWt
— Charlene Worley (@cworley2007) February 10, 2020
The fact that The Academy failed to include Luke Perry AND Cameron Boyce in their tribute is something I still haven’t been able to wrap my head around #Oscars pic.twitter.com/QvaH36IXyH
— sara⛄️❄️ (@sarareneexo) February 10, 2020
Dear #Oscars …
1. Get a host.
2. Use chyrons.
3. Please stop leaving folks out of "In Memoriam":
– Ron Leibman
– Michael J. Pollard
– Robert Walker Jr.
– Tim Conway
– Caroll Spinney
– Rene Auberjonois
– Jan-Michael Vincent
– Cameron Boyce
– Luke Perry
– Denise Nickerson!
— Gary Miereanu (@SuperPRGuy) February 10, 2020
And then there was that person who wishes everyone would just calm down and back away from the keyboard
Can’t fit everyone, or the segment would go half an hour. Perry, Sid Haig and Cameron Boyce were all featured in the more lengthy online In Memoriam section of the Academy's website.
— Richard F Jacquin (@madnessofmarch) February 10, 2020