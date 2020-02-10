Here’s everything to know about Bill Gates’s insanely extravagant eco-friendly yacht

Private planes are so yesterday. The ultimate status symbol for the world’s 1% are yachts—and not just ordinary ones at that. No, if you really want to show you’ve “arrived,” you can’t do it in anything less than a superyacht—essentially a floating building on the water.
With that in mind, the world’s second-richest man, Bill Gates, has revealed he’s plopping down $644 million to buy a superyacht. Here’s everything we know about it:
- It’s the world’s first hydrogen-powered superyacht, reports the Guardian. It runs on liquid hydrogen to produce electricity and its by-product is only water.
- At a total length of 370 feet, the boat has five decks and can accommodate 14 guests and 31 crew.
- The boat’s top speed will be 17 knots, which translates to about 20 miles per hour. It can also travel 3,750 miles without needing to refuel with liquid hydrogen.
- Amenities include a helipad, an infinity pool, a spa, and a gym.
Though Gates has placed the order for the superyacht already, it won’t be set to sail until 2024. Until then, the world’s second-richest man will need to rely on his friends’ yachts to get by.