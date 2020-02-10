Here’s everything to know about Bill Gates’s insanely extravagant eco-friendly yacht

Private planes are so yesterday. The ultimate status symbol for the world’s 1% are yachts—and not just ordinary ones at that. No, if you really want to show you’ve “arrived,” you can’t do it in anything less than a superyacht—essentially a floating building on the water.

With that in mind, the world’s second-richest man, Bill Gates, has revealed he’s plopping down $644 million to buy a superyacht. Here’s everything we know about it:

It’s the world’s first hydrogen-powered superyacht, reports the Guardian. It runs on liquid hydrogen to produce electricity and its by-product is only water.

At a total length of 370 feet, the boat has five decks and can accommodate 14 guests and 31 crew.

The boat’s top speed will be 17 knots, which translates to about 20 miles per hour. It can also travel 3,750 miles without needing to refuel with liquid hydrogen.

Amenities include a helipad, an infinity pool, a spa, and a gym.

Though Gates has placed the order for the superyacht already, it won’t be set to sail until 2024. Until then, the world’s second-richest man will need to rely on his friends’ yachts to get by.