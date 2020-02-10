Update: Yacht-maker Sinot denies reports that Bill Gates bought an eco-friendly ‘superyacht’

Private planes are so yesterday. The ultimate status symbol for the world’s 1% are yachts—and not just ordinary ones at that. No, if you really want to show you’ve “arrived,” you can’t do it in anything less than a superyacht—essentially a floating building on the water.

With that in mind, multiple outlets reported on Sunday that the world’s second-richest man, Bill Gates, plopped down $644 million to buy a “superyacht.” On Monday, however, the yacht’s maker, Sinot, strongly denied those reports, posting a message on its website stating that the yacht concept is “not linked to Mr. Gates (or his representatives) in any form or matter.”

Here’s everything we know about it:

It’s the world’s first hydrogen-powered superyacht, reports the Guardian. It runs on liquid hydrogen to produce electricity and its by-product is only water.

At a total length of 370 feet, the boat has five decks and can accommodate 14 guests and 31 crew.

The boat’s top speed will be 17 knots, which translates to about 20 miles per hour. It can also travel 3,750 miles without needing to refuel with liquid hydrogen.

Amenities include a helipad, an infinity pool, a spa, and a gym.

Update: This story has been updated to reflect that Sinot, the designer of the hydrogen-powered superyacht, has gone public to say reports of Bill Gates buying the yacht are untrue. A spokesperson from Sinot told the BBC that the firm and Gates had “no business relationship” and that the superyacht was “not linked” to Gates or any of Gates’ representatives. “Aqua is a concept under development and has not been sold to Mr. Gates,” the spokesperson said.

We’ve reached out to a representative for Gates and will update if we hear back.