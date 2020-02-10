Oscar winner Taika Waititi uses spotlight to call out MacBooks: ‘Apple needs to fix those keyboards. They are impossible to write on’

You can always count on a good dose of quirkiness from writer/director Taika Waititi, director of films including Thor Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit. Last night Waititi took home the Academy Award for the Best Adapted Screenplay for his work on Jojo Rabbit, but during his backstage Q&A Waititi used some of his time in the Oscar spotlight to address a cause apparently important to him: the horrible keyboards on some of Apple’s MacBooks.

As Variety notes, when a reporter asked Waititi what writers should be asking for in talks with producers, Waititi pivoted to Apple, saying:

Apple needs to fix those keyboards. They are impossible to write on—they’ve gotten worse. It makes me want to go back to PCs. Because PC keyboards, the bounce-back for your fingers is way better. Hands up who still uses a PC? You know what I’m talking about. It’s a way better keyboard. And those Apple keyboards are horrendous.

Waititi went on to explain he has a repetitive stress injury from writing so much and ended his rant saying, “We’ve just got to fix those keyboards. The WGA [Writers’ Guild of America] needs to step in and actually do something.”

While it’s always hard to tell whether Waititi is joking due to his deadpan nature, it does seem he is quite serious about his desire to see Apple fix its MacBook keyboards.

The thing is, Waititi isn’t entirely correct. Apple has already fixed its MacBook Pro keyboard when it rolled out a new 16-inch model last year, which features a keyboard with a traditional butterfly-style mechanism. It’s not clear if Waititi is familiar with the new keyboard on that MacBook Pro, or with the device itself.

However, Waititi is correct that the remainder of Apple’s laptops still use the much-hated scissor-switch keyboard, which has been plagued with problems. However, Waititi is likely to get his wish soon. It’s rumored that Apple will be rolling out its new butterfly keyboard design to all MacBooks this year, starting with the successor to the current 13-inch MacBook Pro, which is expected as soon as March.