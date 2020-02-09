The seven best moments of the 2020 Oscars

The 92nd Academy Awards came and went with a handful of buzzy moments actually worth reliving. From Billie Eilish’s meme-worthy side-eye to Jeff Bezos getting flamed, here are the top 6 moments of the Oscars:

1) Janelle Monae opening the show

Janelle Monae was the opening act the Oscars didn’t deserve but desperately needed. She opened with a charming nod to Mr. Rogers and, of course, serenading Tom Hanks in the process. Then things got refreshingly black, queer, and female. Monae not only had shoutouts to the films and actors of color that failed to get noms this year with Queen & Slim and Us background dancers, but she also shouted out the women directors who were shut out. As if her message wasn’t coming in clear enough, Monae proclaimed, “I’m so proud to stand here as a black, queer artist telling stories. Happy Black History Month!”

2) Jeff Bezos getting roasted

Chris Rock and Steve Martin almost made a strong enough case for having an Oscar host again. Mixed in with their ribbing of the lack of inclusion among the nominees, Jeff Bezos got caught in the line of fire. “Jeff Bezos is here!” Rock said. “Great actor,” Martin responded. And you can’t have Bezos in the crowd, a buzzy movie like Marriage Story nominated, and Rock on stage without things going there. “Jeff Bezos is so rich, he got divorced, and he’s still the richest man in the world,” Rock started. “He saw Marriage Story and thought it was a comedy.”

3) Hair Love winning

In one of the most heartwarming wins of the night, Hair Love took home Best Animated Short Film and co-director Karen Rupert Toliver dropped a true word: “We have a firm belief that representation matters deeply especially in cartoons. Because in cartoons, that’s when we first see our movies, and that’s how we shape our lives and think about how we see the world.”

Co-director Matthew A. Cherry also brought up an important piece of legislation. The CROWN Act, which stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, “ensures protection against discrimination based on hairstyles by extending statutory protection to hair texture and protective styles in the Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA) and state Education Codes.”

“We wanted to normalize black hair,” Cherry said. “If we can help to get this passed in all 50 states, it will help stories like DeAndre Arnold’s who’s our special guest tonight stop to happen.” Arnold, who is a Texas high school senior, made headlines when he was barred from walking in his graduation unless he cut his dreadlocks.

4) Maya Rudolph and Kristin Wiig being . . . Maya Rudolph and Kristin Wiig

Leave it to Maya Rudolph and Kristin Wiig to make two categories that most people glaze over worth paying attention to. After feigning to be too upset to give the award for Best Production Design, the two slyly proclaimed it was all an act: