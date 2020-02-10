Think Iowa’s tech meltdown was bad? Just wait until the first online census

The app didn’t work. Millions of us watched in growing frustration as we came to realize that the Iowa caucuses, the start of primary voting, would be derailed by a phone app glitch. It was infuriating that poor planning and shoddy software could upend a core part of our democratic process. But what few realized in those agonizing hours was that we were also watching what might be a preview of the possible pandemonium coming in just a couple months when the United States conducts its first online census.

In these last months of preparation, community activists are scrambling to make the most of the decennial count, spending millions to reach every American they can. For elected officials, an undercount may mean fewer seats in Congress or state legislatures. For social service groups, it may mean fewer federal funds for everything from hospitals to food assistance. And for countless vulnerable communities, the census risks leaving them unseen, undercounted, and underserved.

But in the arms race to improve census outreach, few have paid attention to a looming cybersecurity threat that exists because the census is going online. As in prior decades, the process will start at your mailbox, but that’s where the similarities will typically end. Where in past years, Americans would fill out a paper form with information about the people living in each residence, in April, most families will be asked to submit their information over the internet. A digital census may be cheaper for the country and easier for some, but it creates barriers for others and risks a repeat of the destructive digital mischief we saw play out in Iowa.

Last week, we saw the Democratic Party roll out a poorly tested and ultimately unusable app, turning the most-watched caucus in the country into a giant software beta test. Iowa showed the danger of deploying digital infrastructure without rigorous testing. Yet in 2020, as we make the most radical change to the census in generations, the government did less testing, not more. Budget cuts forced the Census Bureau to scrap its 2017 field tests, along with two of the three comprehensive trial runs planned for 2018.

Incompetence wasn’t the entire story in Iowa. Conservative activists also exploited the Democrat’s technology woes to make a bad situation worse, flooding the Democratic Party’s phone lines. The 2020 census could also fall victim to bad actors trying to hack or overload the system.

Even if the foreign powers that targeted us in 2016 let the census go undisturbed, that still leaves countless other threats. Partisan attackers might provide false census responses to alter the population counts, undercutting representation for parts of the country and even potentially skewing the Electoral College. Even worse, hackers and others could see census data collection drives as an opportunity to track countless peoples’ data with relatively little effort.

Digital systems also put up other barriers: Online forms may prove intuitive for Gen Z respondents, but it’s hard to imagine my 100-year-old grandmother navigating the system unassisted. That’s why states such as New York, Washington, and Alabama have committed tens of millions of dollars to supplement federal census outreach with local efforts. New York City alone awarded $19 million to dozens of grassroots groups to help reach their communities.