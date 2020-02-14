Why classical architecture would actually suffer under Trump’s executive order

I had barely processed the president’s vulgar victory lap, following his sham acquittal in the Senate, when suddenly architecture (of all things) took center stage . Architectural Record’s Cathleen McGuigan broke news of a preliminary draft circulating in Washington. A proposed executive order would rewrite the Guiding Principles for Federal Architecture, developed by Daniel Patrick Moynihan and issued in 1962, ensuring that henceforth “the classical architectural style be the preferred and default style for new and upgraded federal buildings.” The New York Times followup lit the architecture world ablaze.

Predictable outrage ensued. The AIA condemned the imposition of a preferred style, conveniently overlooking the fact that modernism has reigned for decades as the default style by mutual consensus (rather than government edict). Still, the larger point was well taken: state-sponsored “house” styles tend to be hallmarks of authoritarian rule. And given the president’s penchant for thuggish rhetoric, there was something chilling about the proposed edict. (By the way, I admire classical buildings, even new ones—just not at the exclusion of everything else.)

But what’s really going on here? I’d argue that it goes back to the president. His reality show administration thrives on chaos. If it has anything close to a governing style, a legislative strategy, it’s this: the president acts out, while rogue ideologues, seizing opportunities created by continuing spectacle, push extreme agendas on multiple fronts (think Stephen Miller, Betsy DeVos, Andrew Wheeler, et al).

Meanwhile, the rest of us struggle to keep up. How do you prioritize epic, perpetual dumpster fires? The proposed executive order wasn’t even the third-most egregious act perpetrated by the administration this month. (Have you taken a peek at the proposed budget?) These avalanches are how we get children in cages (they’re still there, by the way), a gutted EPA, the reintroduction of asbestos as a viable building material, and so on—there are way too many to list. Even the stories that get significant play eventually get subsumed by the noise, the tweets, the fresh outrages. Sometime very soon, the impeachment is going to feel years removed. But the news cycle churns on, leaving brutal and corrupt policies in its wake. There is method to this madness: call it distract and conquer.

Now it’s architecture’s turn to make its entrance into this circus. The ideologue at the root of this proposal is Justin Shubow, president of the National Civic Art Society, a Washington-based group dedicated to promoting classical architecture. Shubow seems to have an almost religious belief in the sanctity of the classical order; he’s an ambitious fanatic, and a somewhat typical Trump appointee in that regard.

In recent years, Shubow orchestrated a virtual one-man opposition to the Frank Gehry-designed Eisenhower Memorial, now nearing completion. He managed to alienate the Eisenhower family from the process, slowing the memorial’s progress, but he ultimately failed to block it. However, he was able to parlay his renown as an architectural gadfly into an appointment to the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts in 2018. From this perch, Shubow appears to have helped craft the proposed executive order; Architectural Record notes that the language mirrors the website for Shubow’s organization. (I reached out to Shubow for comment on his involvement in helping shape the order, but had not heard back by press time.)

In the New York Times, Benjamin Forgey, the former architecture critic for The Washington Post, called the order “profoundly mischievous.” I’d characterize it as a deliberate provocation, the work of an aesthetic troll.