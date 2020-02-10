advertisement
This is what you really need to do to get more sleep naturally

[Photo: eggeeggjiew/IStock]
By Anisa Purbasari Horton1 minute Read

Far too many of us aren’t getting enough sleep. According to data from the American Sleep Association, between 50 and 70 million U.S. adults have some sort of sleep disorder. A lot of us are also getting less than the recommended seven to nine hours a night.

That includes Scott Mebus, head of video and podcasts for Fast Company and Inc., who shares his longtime battle with getting adequate sleep on the first episode of Season 4 of Secrets Of The Most Productive People. Some of his issues include a long commute, having a son who is an early riser, and of course, the day-to-day stress of modern working life. In this episode he speaks with Dr. Janet Kennedy, psychologist and founder of NYC Sleep Doctor, about what we can all do to get a little bit more shut-eye.

