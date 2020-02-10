Kind Snacks is taking over 4 new supermarket aisles—including frozen desserts

Kind, the snack brand credited with creating the ubiquitous modern bar category (specifically, to-go bars with easily identifiable ingredients), is attempting to repeat its magic in four new categories. Starting this month, you’ll see Kind expanding into four grocery sections:

Frozen desserts. Kind Frozen bars are just like their bar-bars, but creamier and more frozen.

Treats. Bark! Kind Bark comes in dark chocolate flavors with various combinations of nuts.

Cold foods. Kind Nut Butter Bar is all the gooey melty goodness refrigeration allows.

Snacks. Kind Clusters mix nuts with seed and fruit clusters, halfway between granola and snack mix.

Jumping into new aisles is a risky, high-failure venture for food brands, but these forays are essential for growth: Kind has hovered around 5% of the bar market for years, facing steep competition from copycats and much larger competitors like Quaker (owned by PepsiCo) and Nature’s Valley (owned by General Mills). The company has previously experimented with expansions into breakfast bars, granola, and fruit snacks.

Along with bitter rival Clif Bar, Kind is one of few still-privately owned ambitious food companies. (Luck is involved: CEO Daniel Lubetzky previously sold majority share to a private equity firm, then later bought it back.) Kind received a cash infusion two years ago when Mars, the candy bar and pet food company, took a minority stake, paving the way for today’s category expansions.

