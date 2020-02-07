AOC goes back to the Bronx with Desus and Mero

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is back in the Bronx.

The bartender-turned-congresswoman grabbed her MetroCard, laced up her Timbs, and hung out with fellow Bronx natives Desus & Mero for the second time around on their Showtime show. The trio visited the Parkchester section of the Bronx—AOC’s district and old stomping grounds—for some nostalgia.

They made the usual stops that a Bronx native would make after having been away from home for some time. The first order of business was getting a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich from a bodega. According to AOC, it’s hard to find a decent BED in Washington D.C.

“There are no bodegas anywhere. I don’t know how anybody eats in Washington D.C., which probably explains why everyone’s always fighting all the time,” says Ocasio-Cortez.

They also found themselves at a bar, where AOC went back to her roots as a bartender. The congresswoman concocted two margaritas and a Shirley Temple with Hennessey, now known as a “Desus Temple.”

She also addressed people’s attempts to undermine her intelligence by telling her to go back to bartending.