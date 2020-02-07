How to watch the 2020 Democratic debate on ABC live for free without cable

Okay, so it hasn’t been the best week for Democrats. After the debacle in Iowa on Tuesday and the failed impeachment vote on Wednesday, it seems the only thing left to do is continue the march toward November and the 2020 presidential election. That march will resume tonight (Friday, February 7) with the eighth Democratic primary debate—which will be held at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, ahead of that state’s primary next Tuesday. Seven candidates have qualified to participate, meaning the stage will be considerably less crowded than it has been at past debates.

Here’s the full lineup:

Joe Biden (former vice president)

(former vice president) Bernie Sanders (U.S. senator from Vermont)

(U.S. senator from Vermont) Pete Buttigieg (former mayor of South Bend, Indiana)

(former mayor of South Bend, Indiana) Elizabeth Warren (U.S. senator from Massachusetts)

(U.S. senator from Massachusetts) Amy Klobuchar (U.S. senator from Minnesota)

(U.S. senator from Minnesota) Tom Steyer (very rich man)

(very rich man) Andrew Yang (tech entrepreneur)

The Democratic debate is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET and will air on ABC. Cord cutters who want to stream the debate live on their computers, TVs, or phones will have plenty of options to watch it for free. I’ve rounded up a few choices below:

Free ways to stream

ABC News will stream the debate across its digital properties, and you won’t need a cable subscription to watch.

Streaming services that include ABC

These streaming services offer ABC in their channel bundles.

Over-the-air broadcast

As a friendly reminder, ABC is a broadcast network and available over the air for free. If you have an OTA antenna, you can probably watch the debate the old-fashioned way.